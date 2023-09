China has unveiled a three-year action plan to promote innovative development of its metaverse industry, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The plan, jointly issued by the MIIT and four other departments, detailed measures, including building advanced metaverse technologies and industrial systems to boost sector growth in the 2023-2025 timeframe.

By 2025, breakthroughs should be made in metaverse technologies, industries, applications, and other areas, and the metaverse will become a significant growth pole in the digital economy, according to the plan.

It aimed to cultivate three to five metaverse-related companies with global influence and build three to five industry cluster districts by 2025.

The plan also called for efforts to enhance the integrated innovation of key metaverse technologies and outlined five primary tasks in the industrial metaverse and digital life.