Cabinet appoints Marchuk Board Chair of State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Mykola Marchuk as the Chairman of the Board of the state specialized financial institution State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, he worked as the head of the mortgage center in Kyiv and the Kyiv region of the State Housing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June, the State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction issued 222 mortgages for UAH 371.4 million.