Number of listed companies in high-end manufacturing sector tops 2,000 in China

An industrial robot processing auto parts at carmaker ZXAUTO in Rizhao Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Guo Xulei.

The number of listed companies majoring in the high-end manufacturing sector has reached 2,021 in China amid policy support and the structural transformation and upgrading of Chinese industries, according to a report released by the China Association for Public Companies. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The figure accounts for 57 percent of the all manufacturing companies listed on the A-share market, data from the report shows.

Semiconductor and high-end machinery manufacturing industries have seen robust development, with wind power, photovoltaic, energy storage and transportation equipment electrification sectors embracing a rapid development period.

In 2022, the total revenue of listed high-end manufacturing companies in China reached 13.16 trillion yuan (about 1.82 trillion U.S. dollars), with a compound growth rate of 14.97 percent over the past five years.

The net profits of the companies stood at 875.08 billion yuan last year, with a compound growth rate of 25.52 percent in the past five years, the report shows.