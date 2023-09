During the past day, on September 10, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation shelled peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 57 times, firing 250 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 13 shells at the city of Kherson.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on his Telegram.

Thus, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the region's population centers, the territory, and buildings of an educational institution and one of the divisions of the State Emergency Service, a critical infrastructure object in Kherson, a mobile phone tower in the Beryslav District.

Due to Russian aggression, two people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 8, two women and a man were killed as a result of shelling by the Russian occupying army on the settlement of Odradokamiyanka in the Kherson Region. Four more people were injured.

On Thursday, September 7, the Russian occupiers dropped explosives on a 58-year-old man from a drone. As a result of the explosion, he was injured and hospitalized.

On September 5, the Russian military fired mortars at the village of Ivanivka, Kherson Region, resulting in two women being wounded.