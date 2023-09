During the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) liberated 2 square kilometers on the Bakhmut axis.

This follows from a statement by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, during an interview with the Military Media Center.

"For the past week, the freed territory there (on the Bakhmut axis) amounted to about 2 square kilometers," she said.

So, according to her, during the offensive campaign near Bakhmut, 49 sq. km of territory have already been liberated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian troops liberated part of the village of Opytne near Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.

In addition to this, on September 10, Ukrainian troops continued to advance south of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region and near Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that the active phase of the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine may last another 30 to 45 days. After that, weather conditions will deteriorate, affecting the course of offensive operations.

On September 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is gaining momentum and continues to advance.