Today, September 11, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolayiv Regions, as well as one unspecified UAV.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, on the night of September 11, 2023, the enemy attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the southeast (Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

It is reported that 12 Shahed launches were recorded in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the strike.

"As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 12 Shahed-136/131 were destroyed within the boundaries of the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolayiv Regions, as well as one UAV of an unknown type," it says in the message.

In addition, the enemy used tactical aviation in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, launching Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and Kh-59 guided air missiles from Su-34/Su-35 aircraft. No casualties have been reported yet. The information is being clarified.