The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning, September 11, with an unannounced visit, DW reports.

"Ukraine also defends freedom and all of us with great courage and determination. Just as Ukraine stands behind us, it can also rely on us," the publication quotes her as saying upon her arrival in Kyiv.

Baerbock added that the EU is currently preparing a decision on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession.

"The results of the judicial reform (in Ukraine, - ed.) and legislation regarding mass media are already visible. The implementation of the anti-oligarchic law and the fight against corruption are still ahead," the head of the German Foreign Ministry emphasized.

In addition, she reminded the head that preparations for winter are in full swing in Ukraine, but "regardless of the time of year," Germany does not stop "supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression - economically, militarily, and in a humanitarian way."

Baerbock did not avoid the issue of forced deportation of children to Russia.

"We support the organizations, the Ukrainian authorities, and non-governmental organizations working to return the kidnapped children home. And that these crimes are being solved. The indictment at the International Criminal Court is also an important contribution to this case," Baerbock noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 17, it became known that the German government announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It included air defense systems, radars, ammunition for artillery, and trucks.

Meanwhile, the American publication Forbes wrote that during the summer counteroffensive, Ukraine lost only five Leopard-2 tanks, and at least ten were damaged. The design features of German tanks allow the crew to survive.

In August, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz reported that there are currently no new decisions regarding the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine. He said, "our attention remains focused on the supply of weapons for air defense, heavy artillery, as well as tanks."

In July, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany has no intention of providing Ukraine with TAURUS air-to-surface cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers.

Meanwhile, Scholz said that Germany intends to supply Ukraine with various weapons worth EUR 17 billion by 2027.