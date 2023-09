AFU advance even further in the Robotyne and Klishchiyivka area – ISW

On September 10, Ukrainian troops continued to advance south of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region and near Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, geolocation footage published on September 10 shows that Ukrainian troops have advanced to the east of Novoprokopivka.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for the Tavriiskyi Axis group of troops in Ukraine, noted that Ukrainian troops continue to advance in the Robotyne area and have liberated 1.5 square kilometers of territory in this direction.

In addition, the spokesman of the General Staff of Ukraine and the Eastern Group of Forces, Illia Yevlash, reported that Ukrainian forces achieved success near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

Also, on September 9, the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 3rd amphibious assault brigade announced that it had pushed Russian forces out of the area in the direction of Bakhmut.

On September 10, Russian troops also carried out offensive actions near Bakhmut, but without success.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is gaining momentum and continues to move forward.

As earlier reported, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, responded to all critics of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces the day before. He suggested they shut up, come to the front, and independently liberate at least one centimeter of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, according to General Milley, the active phase of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces may last another 30-45 days, after which the weather will noticeably worsen.