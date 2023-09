Ukrainian troops have liberated part of the village of Opytne near Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, during an interview with the Military Media Center.

"There was movement in the Opytne area; the Defense Forces occupied part of this settlement," Maliar reported.

In addition, according to the Deputy Minister of Defense, during the week, Ukrainian troops also had partial success in the Novomayorske District of the Donetsk Region.

She added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now establishing themselves in those areas where they had success.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the city military administration of Avdiyivka, Vitalii Barabash, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted an assault operation, pushing back Russian troops on the southern flank of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region. During the offensive, the Ukrainian military managed to enter the settlement of Opytne.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JOCS) of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that the active phase of the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine may last another 30 to 45 days. After that, weather conditions will deteriorate, affecting the course of offensive operations.