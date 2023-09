Today, September 10, the occupation authorities plan to hold illegal "elections of heads and members of local councils" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The Command of the Defense Forces of Ukraine urges to ignore participation in such pseudo-democratic measures and to avoid conscription into the occupation army. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

As reported, the vast majority of candidates in the "elections" do not even have a higher education and work as janitors, security guards, and cleaners. The occupiers simply use their personalities to hide the real "leaders" of the occupied territories.

The mentioned pseudo-elections and their results will not be recognized by the entire civilized world, and the very fact of their holding and the participation of the local population will be used by the occupying power for the purpose of accounting for human mobilization resources and their subsequent enlistment in the ranks of the invading army of the aggressor country, the General Staff adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Resistance Center said that the occupiers are trying to identify members of the underground during the "elections" and are intensifying countermeasures.

The russians plan to identify those who monitor the "precincts". At the same time, the russians selectively check the photos of those who came to vote and look for photos of polling stations or spoiled ballots. For the hunt, the russians involve FSB officers in civilian clothes, who conduct surveillance near the precincts.

In addition, according to the National Resistance Center, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the russian invaders are using pseudo-elections to collect data on potential conscripts.