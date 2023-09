President Zelenskyy holds Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: it was about protection of energy and ports

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. In particular, they talked about the implementation of the plan to protect the energy industry and critical infrastructure from russian attacks. The head of state announced this in Telegram.

Also at the Staff, they discussed the protection of Odesa ports and the infrastructure of the "grain corridor", as well as the protection of front-line territories and preparation for winter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ministry of Energy, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, Naftogaz, General Staff reported.

"All orders have been handed out. Work continues," Zelenskyy wrote.