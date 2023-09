North Korea may already be ready to conclude agreement with russia on supply of weapons to kremlin - media

It is possible that the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, is ready to conclude an agreement with the russian dictator vladimir putin on the supply of weapons. This is stated in a journalistic material of the Financial Times with reference to experts' assessments.

"At the moment, it is unclear what the agreement between North Korea and russia will entail. Pyongyang can offer ammunition, multiple-launch rocket systems and short-range ballistic missiles - all this will help moscow repel Kyiv's counteroffensive," the authors of the article note.

The FT indicates that in return moscow could offer grain, oil and military technology, as well as currency as payment.

In addition, according to the publication, in this way, russia can also be induced to provide North Korea with "highly sensitive military technologies" that can increase threats from the DPRK to the Republic of Korea and Japan.

"Cooperation between russia and North Korea could go beyond conventional arms deals and food/energy aid, possibly to advanced technologies for satellites, nuclear submarines and ballistic missiles," the publication quotes experts as saying.