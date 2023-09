President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul. The leaders talked about strengthening sanctions against russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this in a Telegram channel.

"Meeting with the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, who, together with Andrii Yermak, heads the International Working Group on Sanctions against russia," Zelenskyy wrote.

The leader of the state emphasized that currently it is important to strengthen sanctions against the energy, financial and banking sectors of russians. Also, according to the President, it is necessary to block the supply to russia of any components and spare parts used for the production of missiles and drones.

"Our sanctions group has already demonstrated significant results. We are counting on further pressure that will enable Ukraine to defeat russian terror faster," President Zelenskyy said in his post.