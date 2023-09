On Saturday, September 9, at the summit in New Delhi, India, the countries of the Group of Twenty recognized the African Union as a permanent member. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this.

It said the African Union, a continental organization of 55 member states, now has the same status as the European Union - the only regional bloc with full membership. Its previous name was "invited international organization".

Modi, in his opening remarks at the summit, invited African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani to take a seat at the G20 leaders' table as a permanent member.

"It is an honor to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South," the Indian Prime Minister tweeted.