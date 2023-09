The russian military began to transfer reinforcements to Robotyne from other areas of the front, feeling the pressure on their defense lines. These actions will reduce the ability of the occupiers to conduct an offensive. This is stated in the next analytical review of military intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense.

UK intelligence agencies state that Ukrainian forces have entered the russian multi-level defense line located east of the village of Robotyne, and Ukrainian infantrymen are continuing their gradual tactical advance and exhausting russian forces.

In addition, pressure remains on russian positions south of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing between Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.

"It is very likely that russia redeployed forces from other areas of the front to replace the depleted units around Robotynr. These redeployments probably limit the ability of the russian federation to conduct its own offensive operations in other areas of the front. Also, these redeployments, most likely, indicate that they feel pressure on its defensive lines, in particular around Robotyne," the intelligence agency notes.