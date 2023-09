Against the background of counteroffensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the russian occupiers are changing the command and control system, trying to intensify efforts to implement the doctrine of fire, adapting the deployment of EW complexes, while the enemy continues to experience problems with management of units. This was reported by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The publication says the russian invaders have made significant changes to their command and control system in an effort to protect command infrastructure and improve information sharing. At the same time, the deployment of russian forces probably still exacerbates problems with horizontal integration.

According to the statement of the deputy director of analysis of the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) Margarita Konaev and CSET researcher Owen Daniels on September 6, the russian military moved the headquarters beyond the range of most of the strike systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and placed advanced command posts further underground and beyond well-protected positions.

Experts note that it remains unclear whether the intervenors used this more secure command infrastructure in all occupied areas in Ukraine, and to what extent these defensive efforts impeded the AFU's ongoing campaign to strike such targets.

According to Konaev and Daniels, the russian military has improved communication between command posts and units at the front by laying field cables and using more secure radio communications.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) said on September 4 that the occupiers are also trying to improve signals through wider use of application-based C2 services that require less training.

At the same time, Konaev and Daniels point out, russian soldiers still often transmit confidential information through unsecured channels.

The experts came to the conclusion that the russian military is still facing the problems of creating a horizontally integrated management structure for the exchange of information between different units in real time.

It is also reported that because of the occupiers' artillery limitations, they are intensifying long-standing efforts to implement a doctrine of fire that prioritizes accuracy over volume, as massed fire from closed positions is already problematic for the russians, and they are also experiencing difficulties in transporting large quantities of ammunition to the front line.

It is also reported that the russian federation is increasing the production of Krasnopol laser-guided projectiles and Lancet barrage munitions (drones) to increase the accuracy of fire.

"Russian frontline units are rapidly learning and innovating, but their ability to fully implement the desired RFC is likely to be limited by their ability to provide improved communications systems and provide the necessary training - for troops engaged in combat," the publication said.

It is also reported that the russian army is adapting the deployment of electronic warfare systems. RUSI said that russian forces are deploying the Pole-21 systems and treating them as "disposable" EW systems to provide broad protection against Ukrainian drone strikes.