The Ukrainian military uses cluster munitions effectively.

This was stated by the Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Sabrina Singh, according to the Pentagon website.

"We feel that Ukrainians effectively use them. From the point of view of tracking how they use cluster munitions and where they are [used], we believe they are using them effectively and appropriately," Singh said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 1, the American publication Politico reported with reference to the US Ministry of Defense that the first 10 Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this month.

In total, Ukraine should receive 31 Abrams tanks, which the United States visited this year.

Ukraine has provided written guarantees that minimize the risks to civilians from cluster munitions. In addition, Ukraine undertook to use cluster munitions, adhering to five principles, including the impossibility of using them in cities and on the territory of Russia, as well as keeping records of the damage zones.