As of September 7, DTEK Energy had repaired 13 power units of thermal power plants (TPP); the other seven power units are currently being repaired.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Based on the results of this year's repair campaign, DTEK Energy plans to repair 27 power units. The vast majority will work before the start of the heating season, the rest - during it," the message says.

The company's investments in planned repairs in the first eight months of 2023 amounted to UAH 2.3 billion.

According to the results of 2023, the company plans to increase them to more than UAH 3.5 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy TPPs increased electricity production by 35% in August.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines the coal business, power generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.