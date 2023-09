Shanghai Disney Resort to open world's first Zootopia-themed land by end of 2023

Shanghai Disney Resort announced that its Zootopia-themed land, the first of its kind at any Disney park worldwide, is scheduled to open by the end of this year. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Long.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced that its Zootopia-themed land, the first of its kind at any Disney park worldwide, is scheduled to open by the end of this year. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Long.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced that its Zootopia-themed land, the first of its kind at any Disney park worldwide, is scheduled to open by the end of this year. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Named after a popular Disney Animation film, Zootopia will also become the eighth themed land inside the Shanghai Disneyland park.

Thanks to cutting-edge technologies applied in its creation, the new themed land will offer visitors an immersive experience in the vibrant and diverse mammalian metropolis of Zootopia.

"The beloved Disney Animation film Zootopia has fostered a strong connection with its audience since its debut. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring that very connection to life right here in Shanghai with this one-of-a-kind themed land", – said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Construction of the Zootopia-themed land, which started in December 2019, has now entered the final stage, the company said.