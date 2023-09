NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the russian defenses and made progress in the counteroffensive.

European Pravda writes about this with reference to AFP.

Stoltenberg noted that when russia launched its invasion, its army was considered the second strongest in the world: "Now the russian army is the second strongest in Ukraine."

"Ukrainians are gradually gaining strength, and this proves the importance of our support, as well as our ability and willingness to continue this support," he told lawmakers.

"These are tough battles, but the Ukrainian forces were able to break through the defense lines of the russian troops, and they are moving forward," Stoltenberg noted.

He noted the significant mining, which complicates the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"But the Ukrainians decided to launch an offensive because they are going to liberate their land, and they are making progress. Maybe not as fast as we hoped, but they are gradually moving forward, about 100 meters a day," the Secretary General said.

"It is unlikely that in any war we will see only the victories of the side we support. There will be both bad and good days. We must be with Ukraine not only in good times, but also in bad," he emphasized.

According to the Secretary General, "we support them when they win, and when they lose, we are with Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the density of minefields on the enemy's second line of defense is lower, but their number is quite large.