Russian invaders may be preparing for new attacks on critical infrastructure in the autumn. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, ZN.ua reports.

"It should be expected that the enemy will not give up its plans to strike in the autumn-winter period against certain objects of critical infrastructure. It is possible to use even old Soviet missiles such as the Kh-22, perhaps the S-300 to launch strikes on the front-line territories," he noted.

According to Ihnat, the russian military will probably use high-precision missiles for strikes deep into Ukraine.

The spokesman also noted that the occupiers will focus more attention on the production of kamikaze drones.

"They already have the ability to assemble them themselves. That's why, probably, it is the Shaheds that will be increasing and more Shaheds will appear to attack our critical infrastructure. We should expect such scenarios and prepare countermeasures," Ihnat concluded.

We will remind, according to Ihnat, the food sector is currently the target of the russian occupiers in Ukraine. In this way, the aggressor country wants to put psychological pressure on Ukrainian society.