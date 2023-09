As a result of an attack by enemy Shaheds in the Odesa Region on the night of Thursday, September 7, civil and port infrastructure facilities, an elevator and an administrative building were damaged; the truck driver received a slight leg injury.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the military administration of the Odesa Region, announced this.

"For three hours, russian terrorists attacked the south of the Odesa Region with attack drones. This is already the fourth attack of the Izmail district in the last five days.

"As a result of today's (September 7 - ed.) raid by the Shaheds, civil and port infrastructure facilities, an elevator, and an administrative building were damaged in several settlements," the message reads.

Kiper added that one civilian was injured: "The truck driver received a minor leg injury."

At the moment, the liquidation of the consequences is ongoing at the site. Relevant services are working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, September 6, russian troops attacked the Odesa Region with Shaheds. One person was killed as a result of the attack.