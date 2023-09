Night drone attack on Ukraine. Air Defense Forces down 25 out of 33 Shaheds

The russian federation attacked the Sumy and Odesa Regions with attack drones on the night of Thursday, September 7. Air Defense Forces destroyed 25 enemy UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

The occupiers released several groups of Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the northern, southeastern, and southern directions (Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Cape Chauda - temporarily occupied Crimea).

In total, russian troops attacked Ukraine with 33 Shaheds. The command of the Air Force notes that most of the drones were flying in the direction of the southern regions of the Odesa Region.

"According to the results of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 25 Shahed-136/131 were destroyed," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers hit Odesa with Shaheds. Port infrastructure and an elevator were damaged.

Overnight into Wednesday, September 6, russian troops attacked Odesa Region with Shaheds. One person was killed as a result of the attack.