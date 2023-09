Today, September 7, the Moscow Oblast of the aggressor country of the russian federation was attacked by a drone. It was allegedly downed.

This was announced by the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, on his Telegram channel.

"At night in the Ramenskoye city district, air defense forces stopped an attempted drone attack on Moscow. There is no damage or casualties at the site of the debris crash. Emergency services are working on the spot," he wrote.

At the same time, photos of the wreckage of the UAV, which was shot down in Ramenskoye near Moscow, near Zhukovsky International Airport, are published on social networks.

It is also reported that the blast wave blew out the windows of the houses near the place where the drone fell.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that Moscow residents should expect new drone attacks and that there will be more and more of them.

On August 11, Vnukovo Airport in Moscow was closed due to an unknown flying object. An explosion rang out in the city itself.

It was also reported that powerful explosions were heard overnight into Tuesday, July 4, in Moscow and Moscow suburbs. In particular, in the city of Kubinka near Moscow, a kamikaze drone attacked a military unit. The administrative building was damaged.

There is an airbase in Kubinka; an airborne brigade is also based in the city.