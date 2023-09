The United States sees good progress in the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and promised to help in the future.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this in Kyiv, European Pravda reports.

"We have seen good progress in the counteroffensive. We want to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs not only for a successful counteroffensive, but also in the long term, that it has good deterrence levers, strong defensive abilities, so that aggression does not repeat itself," the Secretary of State said and added that his current presence in Kyiv confirms this.

Blinken also stressed that he was impressed by the bravery and resilience of Ukrainians.

The U.S., according to Blinken, will cooperate with partners in order to help Ukraine recover and become a strong economy and a strong democracy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

The U.S. intends to announce the provision of shells containing depleted uranium to Ukraine next week. These munitions should help the Ukrainian military fight russian tanks.