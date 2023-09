The labor collective of the Odesa Portside Plant (OPP, Odesa Region) asks President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to facilitate the launch of production.

This is stated in the appeal of the labor collective of the plant to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In a letter to Zelenskyy, the team recalled that during his working trip to the Odesa Region on May 31 this year, he provided instructions to launch the main production facilities of the plant no later than August 1, 2023.

"In accordance with this order, as well as the instructions of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, a full range of repair and audit work was carried out at the enterprise from June 18 to August 1 and the main capacities of the OPP were prepared for launch operations. The labor collective said that on July 7, a meeting was held in the Odesa Regional Military Administration on the current state and prospects of the OPP. As part of the search for opportunities to provide the plant with basic raw materials, on July 19 of this year, an agreement was concluded between the OPP and Agrotorggrup Company LLC for the supply of ammonia to liquid technical and urea," the appeal says.

Negotiations were held, which resulted in an agreement with counterparties on the supply of natural gas and electricity at the lowest prices, taking into account the market situation at this time

Possible additional risks regarding the launch of capacities during the martial law period were also discussed.

The plant was scheduled to launch on August 7, 2023.

At the same time, it is noted that according to the results of the general meeting of shareholders, which lasted from July 24 to August 2, the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as the main shareholder on behalf of the state, completely ignored the instructions of the top leadership of the state and decided on the impracticability of launching the main capacities of the OPP.

"The decision on the impracticability of starting the plant by the SPFU caused a public outcry in the labor collective of the OPP. At the plant, wage arrears for three months were formed, there was an outflow of qualified personnel. In the seven months of this year, 130 specialists quit the plant. The downtime of the main production facilities will lead to inevitable processes of destruction of equipment and loss of the flagship of the chemical industry of Ukraine. Based on the above, on August 11, the labor collective of the OPP sent a collective appeal to the State Property Fund to resolve the issue of launching the plant in the shortest possible time," the letter says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OPP specializes in the production of ammonia and urea, the overload of chemical products coming from the CIS countries for export.

99.5667% of the OPP's shares are state-owned, managed by the State Property Fund.