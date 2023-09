As of the morning of September 6, there are 9 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier. A total salvo is up to 8 missiles. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is also 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov. And in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 enemy ships on combat duty.

During the day, in the interests of the aggressor country of the russian federation, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 19 vessels, of which 5 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 10 ships, of which 3 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

The russian federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov, the message added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, russia took the frigate Admiral Essen to the Black Sea for combat duty.

Also, on September 3, the russian Black Sea Fleet deployed a small missile ship of the Buyan-M project.

It was previously reported that russian ships in the Black Sea are dispersing and trying to hide while awaiting possible attacks by the Sea Baby unmanned attack boat from the SSU. The ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation are located along the direction from the southeastern coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk. Invaders hide their ships behind civilians. This buffer zone is created on purpose.