International reserves down 3.2% to USD 40.4 billion in August

As of September 1, 2023, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 40,387.2 million.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In August, they decreased by 3.2% against the background of the NBU's interventions to sell currency to cover the difference between demand and supply on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine, which were largely compensated by receipts from international partners.

In general, during August 2023, the dynamics of international reserves was determined by a number of factors.

In August 2023, according to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold USD 2,453.8 million on the foreign exchange market and bought back USD 4.5 million for reserves.

So, the net sale of currency by the NBU last month amounted to USD 2,449.3 million.

The government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received USD 1,664.4 million.

Of this amount:

- USD 1,632.9 million - macro-financial assistance from the EU;

- USD 21.9 million - from the placement of foreign currency government domestic loan bonds.

The Government of Ukraine paid USD 306.5 million for servicing and repayment of the state debt in foreign currency, of which USD 169.1 million - debt to the World Bank, USD 63.7 million - for servicing and repayment of foreign currency government domestic loan bonds, the rest - debt to other international creditors. In addition, Ukraine paid USD 379.6 million to the International Monetary Fund.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.4 months of future imports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, international reserves decreased by 7.9% to USD 28.5 billion.

In 2021, international reserves increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.