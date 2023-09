Near Mariupol, in the area of the village of Nikolske, Donetsk Region, russian occupiers continue to build and equip defensive fortifications, as well as camouflage military equipment.

This follows from a statement by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"The occupiers continue to build and equip fortifications in the area of the village of Nikolske in the direction of Rozivka. Now they are taking the forest and equipping dugouts," the message reads.

In addition, according to Andriushchenko, the occupiers are once again moving military equipment in civilian trucks, immediately disguising them as "trees."

"This (so far) is characteristic only of the Nikol district," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of September 5, the movement of russian T-80 tanks in the direction of Berdiansk was recorded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, in the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue their offensive south of the city of Bakhmut.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, is moving units and troops, and using reserves," the spokesperson added.