The Defense Forces of Ukraine were successful on the Robotyne-Novoprokopivka axis and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Pavlo Kovalchuk.

Thus, the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes.

"They were successful on the Robotyne-Novoprokopivka axis. They are entrenched at the achieved boundaries," said Kovalchuk.

Meanwhile, on the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces continue their offensive south of the city of Bakhmut.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, is moving units and troops, and using reserves," the spokesperson added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the second line of defense of the russians is quite powerful - although the density of minefields is lower, their number is quite large. In addition, the enemy had a year to entrench.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers began looting businesses in the Zaporizhzhia Region due to the difficult situation for the enemy on the southern front. In particular, in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, the invaders took away most of the equipment of the forging and stamping plant.