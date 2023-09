Sales of pre-owned imported cars up 27% to 21,000 in August

In August 2023, the sales of pre-owned imported passenger cars increased by 27% year over year to more than 21,000.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The sales of pre-owned imported passenger cars rose by 12% month over month.

It is noted that this is the best result in the last 12 months.

The largest share in this car market segment belongs to gasoline cars - 45%.

Diesel cars occupy 32% of this segment of the car market, electric cars - 15%

Volkswagen Golf remained the most popular pre-owned passenger car in April - 1,725 registrations.

In second place is the Renault Megane (1,363 cars); in third place is the Skoda Octavia (952 cars); in fourth place is the Volkswagen Passat (835 cars); and the Nissan Leaf closes the top five with 505 cars.

It is noted that the average age of pre-owned cars, which were transferred to Ukrainian license plates in August, is ten years.

Since the beginning of the year, 127,000 pre-owned cars have been registered in Ukraine, up 3.3 times year over year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sales of pre-owned imported cars decreased by 25% year over year to 388,500 cars.