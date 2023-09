The Supreme Court is considering the legality of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's classified decree terminating the Ukrainian citizenship of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Hennadii Korban, and others.

This follows from the materials of the Supreme Court, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On November 15, 2022, the Supreme Court's decision opened proceedings in the case of Korban's lawsuit against President Zelenskyy to declare Decree 502/2022 On Termination Of Ukrainian Citizenship Of Korban, Kolomoiskyi And Other Persons as illegal and invalid, as part of the loss of Ukrainian citizenship, in particular, of Korban.

The representative of the president filed a motion for the court to request evidence on its own initiative from the Security Service of Ukraine in the Lviv Region, namely copies of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Letter 5/6/1/2-9275 dated July 1, 2022, regarding Korban's voluntary acquisition of Israeli citizenship.

However, the SSU Department has not yet provided the court with any answer.

According to the President, the above-mentioned evidence of the SSU became the basis for submitting the application for the loss of Ukrainian citizenship and, therefore, has direct significance in considering this case.

On August 1, the Supreme Court decided to demand these documents from the SSU and set the deadline for the execution of the order until September 1.

It is not known whether the SSU submitted these documents to the Supreme Court.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Shevchenko District Court is arguing with the SSU and the Bureau of Economic Security about the citizenship of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, who was arrested with bail of UAH 509 million on suspicion of money laundering and fraud.

The Presidential Office classified the decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which stripped the citizenship of Kolomoiskyi, Vadym Rabinovych, and Hennadii Korban.