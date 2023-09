United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on September 6.

This follows from the data provided by the European Pravda online media outlet.

On the morning of September 6, it became known that Blinken was already in the Ukrainian capital.

The media unofficially learned about the possibility of his visit on Wednesday the day before, but the State Department refused to comment on these rumors.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of September 6, the Russian Federation carried out another missile attack on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The air alert ended a few hours before Blinken's arrival; the air defense destroyed all targets flying toward the capital.

Earlier, the aggressor country, russia, took the frigate Admiral Essen to the Black Sea on duty. It can be equipped with eight Kalibr missiles.

The missile threat level remains stable, and air warning signals are mandatory for response.

A month ago, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which, in particular, he called to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.