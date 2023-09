Ukraine threatens legal action against the European Union and EU member states, against the World Trade Organization (WTO), unless they lift the ban on the export of its agricultural products. Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka stated this in an interview with Politico, European Pravda reports.

Thus, according to him, the "systemic" threat to its interests "forces" Ukraine to bring this matter to the WTO, although Kyiv does not intend to immediately take measures in response, given the "spirit of friendship and solidarity" between Ukraine and the EU.

"With full respect and gratitude to Poland, if any prohibitions are introduced after (September 15), Ukraine will file a lawsuit against Poland and the EU to the WTO," Kachka said.

He also stated that there is no evidence of price variance or a significant increase in grain supply that justifies the continuation of export restrictions.

"We have received significant support to ensure better transit of goods through the territory of neighboring member countries, including Poland and Hungary. Over the past two months, we have significantly advanced in cooperation with Romania on the transportation of goods from Ukraine," Kachka added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the decision of Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Hungary to support the extension of the ban on grain imports from Ukraine after September 15, when the relevant EU restriction expires.

The Foreign Ministry called on the European Union and the five countries involved to "find a balanced solution based on EU legislation and the Association Agreement," stressing that some of these states received "enhanced funding for the relevant sectors from the European budget."