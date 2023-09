On Monday, September 4, a total of 29 combat clashes took place at the front. Over the day, russian military launched six missile and 76 airstrikes and carried out 60 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of the AFU and populated areas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff from its morning briefing on September 5.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the districts of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region without success.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries. Attacks by the occupiers were successfully repelled in the area north of Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the area of Mariyinka.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, entrench themselves at the reached borders, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile forces and artillery units hit 11 artillery pieces on firing positions and four russian control points.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the line of defense that the russians built in the south of Ukraine on the way to Crimea has become one of the most fortified, but the Ukrainian military is already behind it. The second line of defense is not so strong, and it will be easier to take it.

Meanwhile, the light infantry of the AFU advanced to positions behind anti-tank ditches and so-called "dragon's teeth" obstacles, which are part of the russian defense in the occupied western part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.