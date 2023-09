The light infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) advanced to positions behind anti-tank ditches and "dragon's teeth" obstacles, which are part of the russian defense in the occupied western part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a regular review by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to military experts, Ukrainian forces probably intend to hold these positions.

It is noted that the ISW is currently not ready to assess whether Ukrainian forces have breached this russian defensive line, as there is no Ukrainian heavy equipment in these areas. Geo-tagged footage released on September 4 indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced to tree-line positions east of russian anti-tank ditches and so-called "dragon's teeth" [pyramidal structures destined to stop advancement of tanks] barriers, part of a three-layer defense immediately west of Verbove.

Geolocation data indicates that Ukrainian light infantry has also advanced further into a series of prepared russian defensive positions along the road that leads northwest to Verbove.

In addition, Ukrainian forces advanced to russian defensive positions between Robotyne and Novoprokopivka.

The AFU are expanding the breach they have already made in one of the russian defense lines and are reportedly moving more equipment and personnel into the tactical rear areas of this line.

The Ukrainian military appears to be making progress in the immediate vicinity of the still unbreached russian defensive line, which runs northwest of Verbove to north of Solodka Balka, conducting infantry attacks and shelling russian positions in depth and to the south of its border with heavy artillery. The deployment of Ukrainian heavy equipment and significant forces in these areas may indicate both a breakthrough in this russian defensive line and efforts to expand this breakthrough.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the line of defense that the russians built in the south of Ukraine on the way to Crimea has become one of the most fortified, but the Ukrainian military is already behind it. The second line of defense is not so strong, and it will be easier to take it.