28-year-old russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who during a special operation of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine handed over a Mi-8 helicopter, valuable documentation and secret technical equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will receive financial compensation.

This is stated in the Downed Pilots of russia documentary.

"If you carry out what I did, this kind of act, you will not regret at all. You will be provided for the rest of your life absolutely everything. You will be offered work wherever you want to do. You'll just discover the world of colors. And remember: you just don't know a lot, you haven't seen a lot of how other people live. When all this opens up to you, you will fundamentally change your opinion," Kuzminov called on russian pilots to side with Ukraine.

It is noted that Kuzminov received all the security guarantees provided by law. The film emphasized that Ukraine will provide russian pilots who decide to switch sides with all guarantees provided by law, including financial compensation for transferred military equipment.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, David Arakhamia, promised USD 500,000 for a helicopter in working order and citizenship of Ukraine.

The film notes that the amount of financial remuneration for a russian helicopter pilot is unknown. At the same time, it is noted that Kuzminov provides "very valuable evidence about enemy army aviation, communication systems and the airfield network." Together with a helicopter with tail number 62, he delivered valuable documentation and secret technical equipment to the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine lured a Mi-8 russian military helicopter, it landed at a Ukrainian airfield.