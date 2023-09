A criminal case has been opened against the leadership of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU). This is stated in the letter of the National Police of Ukraine, a copy of which was provided to Ukrainian News Agency.

As of September 4, 2023, Rustem Umerov is the head of the SPFU, and Oleksandr Fedorishin is his deputy.

In particular, the document says that "the National Police of Ukraine, on behalf of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, conducted an audit on the illegality of the dismissal of independent members of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Centrenergo and registered criminal proceedings on the fact of gross violation of labor law."

Pre-trial investigation was entrusted to the investigation department of the Pecherskyi District Police Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out to establish the objective and sufficient circumstances of committing a criminal offense by the SPFU officials and bringing the guilty persons to justice.

We are talking about violations of the law by officials of the SPFU in the dismissal of independent members of the Supervisory Board of Centrenergo Valerii Bezlepkin and Valerii Shchekaturov.

At the same time, according to numerous media reports, Rustem Umerov will soon be dismissed from the post of head of the SPFU and appointed to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Thus, a person under investigation can become the Minister of Defense.

Earlier, the Commercial Court of Kyiv actually declared illegal the decision of the SPFU to dismiss members of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Centrenergo.

Recall also that the SSU registered a criminal case against officials of Centrenergo and the State Property Fund for failing to prepare for the autumn-winter season. In particular, members of the Supervisory Board from the SPFU Andrii Hota, Viktor Busko and Deputy Chairman of the SPFU Oleksandr Fedoryshyn could be involved in the failure of preparation for the autumn-winter season.