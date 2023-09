The Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua.

Recent data has shown that the exploitable capacity of China's hydroelectric energy is 687 million kilowatts, according to a 2023 power system report released by the China Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The extent of hydroelectric resource exploitation in the Sichuan and Yunnan provinces totals 59.3 percent and 64.4 percent, respectively, the report said.

The degree of hydroelectric resource exploitation in Tibet is just 1.7 percent, indicating huge potential for the exploitation of water energy resources in the region.

For other regions in the country, the average degree of exploitation is 88.1 percent, according to the report.