93% of transactions with payment cards in Q2, 2023 were cashless - NBU

In the 2nd quarter of 2023, the share of cashless transactions using payment cards issued by banks of Ukraine in terms of the amount made 62.1% of the total of transactions with payment cards, in terms of the number - reaches 92.8%.

This is evidenced by the data of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Statistics on the use of payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks during the 2nd quarter of 2023 show that cashless payments of Ukrainians remain at a high level, despite the second year of the war.

Thus, the number of transactions (cashless and cash) using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks in Ukraine and abroad in the 2nd quarter of 2023 was 1,842.9 million, and their amount was UAH 1,334.9 billion hryvnias.

Of these, 1,710.6 million transactions totaling UAH 829.5 billion were cashless.

That is, Ukrainians continue to prefer cashless transactions with payment cards.

9 out of 10 transactions with payment cards were cashless.

"The share of cashless transactions in the 2nd quarter of 2023 in terms of the amount is at the level of 62.1% in the total amount of transactions with payment cards, in terms of the number - reaches 92.8% (for the 1st quarter of 2023 - 69.4% and 94%, respectively)," the statement said.

Analysis of distribution of cashless transactions by their types shows that in the 2nd quarter of this year, most of the transactions using cards in terms of amount and number accounted for settlements in the trading network (46.4% and 72.6%, respectively).

There were 1,242.5 million operations in the amount of UAH 385.2 billion.

Transfers from card to card in the 2nd quarter of 2023 amounted to a third in terms of the amount (32.1%) and almost a tithe in terms of the number (8.5%).

Payment for goods and services on the Internet amounted to 14.9% in the amount and 14.6% in the number.

In the reporting period, the average amount of one transaction was:

- in the trading network - UAH 310 (in the first quarter of this year - UAH 344),

- transfer from card to card - UAH 1,829 (UAH 2,133),

- payment for goods and services on the Internet - UAH 495 (UAH 460).

The number of active pos-terminals in trading and service networks in June increased by 8.3% to 388,100 units, and the number of points of sale and provision of services that accept payment cards increased by 12.2% to 355,900 units.

The ATM network has also shown a recovery trend since the beginning of the year.

The number of ATMs has increased by 1.2% since the beginning of the year (to 15,800 units).

According to the results of June 2023, the total number of issued payment cards in Ukraine reached 110.3 million units.

This is a 1% increase compared to January this year.

Also, since the beginning of the year, the number of payment cards with which monthly spending transactions were carried out has increased by 3% - from 45.9 million units in January to 47.2 million units in June.

The total number of contactless payment cards continues to grow.

Their number at the end of June this year increased by 5% compared to January.

In total, more than half (57%) of active payment cards in June are contactless cards.

Also popular among Ukrainians are tokenized payment cards, the number of which has increased by 14% since the beginning of the year to 9.7 million units.

Among all active cards, their share is 21% (in January 2023 - 19%).

That is, about one in five active payment cards is tokenized.

As a result, only a tenth of transactions (10.6% by amount and 9.4% by number) in the 2nd quarter of this year were carried out in a trading network with physical reading of data from a card carrier.

In the 1st quarter of 2023, the share of such transactions was 12.4% and 11.1%, respectively.

The rest of the operations were contactless (with a contactless card or using smartphones and other gadgets)

Their amount in the 2nd quarter of 2023 amounted to UAH 344.5 billion (in the 1st quarter - UAH 307.4 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank introduced the collection of new statistical reports on credit and debit transfers in Ukraine.

From April 1, 2023, payment service providers began to submit statistical statements about credit and debit transfers from accounts in test mode.

Because of this, individual payment service providers revised the monthly statistical reporting of payment card transactions submitted to the National Bank.