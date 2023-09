A 16-megawatt wind turbine installed at the Fujian offshore wind farm operated by the China Three Gorges Corporation off the coast of southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan.

China's self-developed 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine off the coast of east China's Fujian Province set a new world record for single-day electricity generation per unit, said its operator. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The wind turbine, which the China Three Gorges Corporation operates, has worked at its maximum power capacity for a continuous 24-hour period and achieved a daily electricity output of 384,100 kilowatt-hours.

The turbine, known for its highest capacity, largest rotor size, and lightest weight per megawatt worldwide, is expected to generate over 66 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, said the company.

It has been connected to the grid and has begun generating electricity since July 19, after installation in late June.