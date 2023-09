Quotations of Ferrexpo shares keep rising for 2nd week in row, up 1.7% to GBP 0.779 per share August 28 - Sep

In the period of August 28 - September 1, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc (United Kingdom), which controls Poltava Mining and Yeristovo Mining (both located in Horishni Plavni, Poltava region), at the London Stock Exchange increased by 1.7% or GBP 0.013 per share to GBP 0.779 per share, continuing to grow for the second week in a row.

That follows from the data posted at the London Stock Exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 28, there was no share trading.

On August 29, the shares of the company were quoted at the level of GBP 0.766 per share, on August 30, they rose to GBP 0.771 per share, on August 31 - to GBP 0.774 per share, and on September 1 - to GBP 0.779 per share.

Deals were made throughout the week.

Since the start of the year, the company's shares' quotations have decreased by 50.4% (compared to the level of quotations on December 30, 2022 - GBP 1.572).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of August 21-25, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc at the London Stock Exchange increased by 2.0% or GBP 0.015 per share to GBP 0.765 per share, growing after a one-week decrease.

In the period of December 31, 2021 - December 31, 2022, the quotations of shares of Ferrexpo plc at the London Stock Exchange fell by 47.5% or GBP 1.422 per share to GBP 1.572 per share.

In the first six months of 2023, Ferrexpo plc decreased its profit three times, or by USD 55.1 million, to USD 27 million, reducing earnings 2.8 times, or by USD 601.9 million, to USD 334 million year over year.

In the first six months of 2023, the company reduced EBITDA (Earnings before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation) 7.6 times or by USD 422 million year over year to USD 64 million, reflecting rising costs mainly due to lower output, rising global inflation and energy prices.

Capital investment in the 1st half of the year decreased by 43% to USD 58 million.

Kostiantyn Zhevaho is the majority shareholder of Ferrexpo.