The trophy Mi-8 AMTSh will soon be added to the AFU combat fleet - Defense Intelligence

The russian Mi-8 helicopter, which was moved to the territory of Ukraine as part of the operation of the Defense Intelligence and the National Police, will soon be on combat duty of the Air Force. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence.

"Ukraine's fleet of combat helicopters will soon be replenished with the "trophy" Mi-8 AMTSh," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian pilot who hijacked a military helicopter and landed it with the crew in the Kharkiv Region is alive and is going to stay in Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense lured a russian Mi-8 military helicopter, it landed at a Ukrainian airfield.

According to Budanov, the crew members did not know about the pilot's intentions to land the helicopter in Ukraine and where they were flying.