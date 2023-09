WIG-Ukraine falling for 4th week in row, down 0.5% to 286.07 on August 25 - September 1

In the period of August 25 - September 1, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange decreased by 0.5% or 1.45 points to 286.07 points, having fallen for the fourth week in a row.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the beginning of this period, the index was 287.52 points, at the end - 286.07 points.

The shares of Astarta showed the largest increase (+5.7%), Kernel - the largest decline (-6.2%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of August 18-25, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange decreased by 5.2% or 15.64 points to 287.52 points, having fallen for the third week in a row.