Budanov tells how many AFU's aviation objects hit by RF in the first days of the war

In the early days of the full-scale invasion, the russian occupiers were unable to gain complete dominance of the skies due to the advance training of the Air Force.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview for the Downed Russian Pilots film.

"They actually hit about 20% of the targets they wanted. That's what got in the way of total air dominance. And the fact that they didn't manage to destroy most of the air defense systems nullified their dominance in aircraft classes and numbers of air force," Budanov said.

He said that the Air Force was warned about the attack and had time to redeploy. As a result, the result did not meet the tasks set before the russian Aerospace Forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian pilot who hijacked a military helicopter and landed it with the crew in the Kharkiv Region is alive and is going to stay in Ukraine.

The military intelligence of the Ministry of Defense lured a russian Mi-8 military helicopter; it landed at a Ukrainian airfield.

According to Budanov, the crew members did not know about the pilot's intentions to land the helicopter in Ukraine and where they were flying.