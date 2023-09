Occupiers attack south and east of Ukraine with drones. Air Defense downs 23 out of 32 Shaheds

Overnight into Monday, September 4, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed kamikaze drones; 23 of them were destroyed, but two regions were hit.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"In the south and east, 23 attack drones were destroyed. A total of 32 Shahed launches were recorded, which attacked Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Regions," the report says.

The Air Force clarified that on the night of September 4, the Russians attacked with Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the south and southeast (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF).

It is noted that enemy drones were destroyed with the help of fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, and units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the massive night attack by the Shahed-136 type unmanned aerial vehicles was aimed at the civil infrastructure of the Danube River. Air defense forces shot down seventeen drones. However, there were also hits. In two territorial communities, warehouse and production buildings, equipment of agricultural and industrial enterprises was damaged. Casualties have not been reported.