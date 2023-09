The line of defense that the russians built in the Ukrainian south on the way to the Crimea has become one of the most fortified, but the Ukrainian military is behind it. The second line of defense is not so strong, and it will be easier to take it.

The commander of the Tavria group of troops Alexander Tarnavskyi said this in an interview with the British publication The Guardian.

According to Tarnavskyi, the russian occupiers spent about 60% of their time and resources on the construction of the first line of defense, while the second and third lines of defense received only 20% each. Therefore, he expects that the second line of defense will be broken faster.

Now the Ukrainian defenders are conducting an offensive on both sides of the breakthrough and hold the already reclaimed territories.

"At the center of the offensive, we are completing the destruction of enemy units that cover the withdrawal of russian troops beyond their second line of defense," he said.

Tarnavskyi emphasized that the counteroffensive was held back by a huge minefield created by the russian occupiers. Russian troops passively stood and waited for the Ukrainian army. Demining was carried out only by infantry at night. Now that the mine barrier has been overcome, the russians are forced to maneuver and regroup their forces.

The occupiers are forced to pull up reserves not only from Ukraine, but also from russia. However, Tarnavskyi is confident that sooner or later they will run out of resources, which will allow Ukrainian defenders to move forward faster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, September 2, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 600 russian invaders. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country of the russian federation has lost about 264,660 in manpower.