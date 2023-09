The defense forces continue to strengthen air defense ahead of possible autumn shelling.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"We are strengthening our air forces, all the Defense Forces are strengthening their air defense. Short-range air defense, of course, does not have such a distance to destroy air targets, but if there are more of them, then the result will be better," Ihnat said.

As noted by the speaker of the Air Force, the russian federation certainly does not have the reserve of missiles that was in its arsenal before. At the same time, the terrorist country is increasing the production of drones, and therefore it is necessary to be ready for this. In particular, night strikes on the Odesa Region are confirmation of that.

"Ukrainians are ready, I think, energy staff prepared for negative scenarios and air defense definitely. A year ago, we had no Western medium-range facilities at all. It was only in the fall that the first NASAMS and IRIS appeared in very limited numbers. If you look, today we have such a variety of air defenses, which is not available all over the world," Ihnat added.

According to Yurii Ihnat, all Western air defense complements the Soviet equipment of Ukraine, which also works quite effectively. It's about S-300 and Buk, for example.

"All this vinaigrette works and brings results. The only question is that this is not enough, the country is large and it is necessary to locally organize air defense protecting objects, cities and strategic objects," the speaker explained.

In particular, the air defense system could be supplemented by F-16 fighters that would carry out air cover and intercept enemy targets on the approaches.

Recall that earlier Ihnat said that attacks in Ukraine in the fall and winter can occur with the extensive use of kamikaze drones.