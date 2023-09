The russian terrorist army put on combat duty an intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat, seemingly capable of carrying a wide range of nuclear and hypersonic munitions.

"The Sarmat strategic complex has been put on combat duty," said Yuri Borisov, head of Roscosmos.

For the first time, russian president vladimir putin presented a mine-based complex with an intercontinental missile in his message to the Federal Assembly in 2018. The missile was shown among other types of "miracle weapons," which have no analogues in other countries.

According to putin, the considerable range allows Sarmat to carry a large number of nuclear weapons, as well as "fly over the North and South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world." In a computer video that showed off the rocket, it was flying towards North America through the North Pole.

Besides, another "miracle weapon" - the Avangard gliding units, which should maneuver during the flight to the target, was supposed to be installed on the Sarmat.

The first successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile took place in late April 2022 from a spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region. After that, putin promised that Sarmat would be on combat duty by the end of 2022.

But that didn't happen. Moreover, on February 20, 2023, when U.S. President Joe Biden arrived on his first visit to Kyiv during the war, russia conducted another Sarmat test, which, as CNN wrote, ended in failure.

Despite this, in a video message on the occasion of February 23, putin said that the first missile launchers with a new heavy missile are already on combat duty.

The Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant is engaged in the production of Sarmats. According to the stated characteristics, the range of the missile is 18,000 km, the launch weight is more than 200 tons, and the payload weight is about ten tons.

Sarmat will replace the Voevoda, the most powerful strategic mine-based missile in russia's arsenal (according to the NATO classification - Satan SS-18), the range of which is 11,000 km.

Amid the missile tests, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. "does not consider these weapons a threat to Washington or its allies."