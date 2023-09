The ex-commander of the Military Space Forces of the Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of the russian federation Andrei Yudin and the ex-commander of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin did not support aggression against Ukraine. The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with Krym.Realii.

"Yudin in the Main operational directorate is one of the really main gliders. He personally opposed it all and said it would lead to disaster. He is one of these main critics, non-public among the military leadership of the russian federation, exactly the military one, who says that all this is a disaster and the further, the worse. Surovikin also opposed," said the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Also, the head of the Defense Intelligence added that Yudin was suspended because of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.